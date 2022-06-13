TATA Projects inks EPC contract for Noida International Airport

MUMBAI, India, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, recently inked engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for undertaking Noida International Airport (NIA) with Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL).

Tata Projects has a vast experience in building efficient infrastructure and some of their outstanding work includes the New Parliament Building, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, multiple stretches of Dedicated Freight Corridors, and Metro Rail Lines across various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. About TATA Projects Limited TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up fully integrated rail & metro lines, commercial buildings and townships, data centres & airports, power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, oil & gas refineries, chemical process plants, water and wastewater management solutions, complete mining and metal purification offerings.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

