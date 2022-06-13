Science News Roundup: Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny storm-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space. The failure occurred roughly 10 minutes after a successful liftoff of Astra's Rocket 3.3 at 1:43 p.m. ET (1743 GMT) from a launchpad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

