Left Menu

Maha: Seven killed in lightning strikes in Marathwada region in five days

At least seven persons were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the last five days, officials said on Monday. According to the report, the highest number of deaths 3 due to the lightning strike occurred in the Jalna district, followed by two in Aurangabad, and one each in Osmanabad and Latur.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 13-06-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 19:19 IST
Maha: Seven killed in lightning strikes in Marathwada region in five days
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven persons were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the last five days, officials said on Monday. These incidents occurred between June 8 and June 12 across four districts in the region. A total of 18 milking and non-milking animals were also killed, an official from the Divisional Commissioner's Office said. A primary report was released by the Divisional Commissioner's Office on Monday regarding the fatalities in the Marathwada region since June 8. According to the report, the highest number of deaths (3) due to the lightning strike occurred in the Jalna district, followed by two in Aurangabad, and one each in Osmanabad and Latur. The percentage of the cumulative rainfall in the total eight districts in the Marathwada region stood at 5.59% as of Monday morning.

The region has received an average rainfall of 38 mm, as per the report. No (administrative) circle in the region has received heavy rainfall (beyond 65 mm in a day) so far. Nanded has received the highest rainfall of 43.3mm, Aurangabad (42.4 mm), Osmanabad (40.7 mm), Beed and Parbhani (39.2 mm each), Hingoli (37.1 mm), Jalna (35.2 mm) and Latur (24.4 mm), as per the report. PTI AW NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022