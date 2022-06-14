Left Menu

Heavy rain likely in Bengal over next five days: MeT

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:35 IST
Heavy rain likely in Bengal over next five days: MeT
  • Country:
  • India

The northern parts of West Bengal may receive heavy downpour while fairly widespread rainfall with lightning is likely to occur in the southern districts over the next five days, the MeT Department said on Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance to parts of Gangetic West Bengal in the next two-three days as conditions are favourable for it, the weatherman said.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri.

Places in the Dooars region of North Bengal received substantial rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Tuesday.

Hasimara recorded the highest amount rainfall at 190 mm, followed by 130 mm each in Diana and Kumargram and 120 mm in Nagrakata, the MeT Department added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022