Heavy rain likely in Bengal over next five days: MeT

The northern parts of West Bengal may receive heavy downpour while fairly widespread rainfall with lightning is likely to occur in the southern districts over the next five days, the MeT Department said on Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance to parts of Gangetic West Bengal in the next two-three days as conditions are favourable for it, the weatherman said.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri.

Places in the Dooars region of North Bengal received substantial rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Tuesday.

Hasimara recorded the highest amount rainfall at 190 mm, followed by 130 mm each in Diana and Kumargram and 120 mm in Nagrakata, the MeT Department added.

