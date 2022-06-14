Left Menu

Cap found near body leads cops to murderer

A cap left behind by a witness to a murder in Dombivli town of the district led the police to the main accused on Tuesday, an official said.The body of an unidentified man, whose face had been smashed beyond recognition, was found near Dombivli Bhavan chawl on Monday morning, said senior inspector P M Bhalerao of Vishnu Nagar police station.

The body of an unidentified man, whose face had been smashed beyond recognition, was found near Dombivli Bhavan chawl on Monday morning, said senior inspector P M Bhalerao of Vishnu Nagar police station. During the probe the police found a cap lying at some distance from the body. After checking CCTV footage, police tracked down the owner of the cap, the officer said.

This person led the police to Arjun More, 39, the accused, he added.

Probe revealed that More and the victim had got drunk together on the previous night and had a quarrel, during which More beat the victim to death.

The owner of the cap, who saw it, fled from the spot. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

