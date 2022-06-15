Enable digitisation of documents at earliest: Delhi WCD Minister Kailash Gahlot to officials

Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the New Delhi district office of the department and directed officials to enable digitisation of documents at the earliest, according to an official statement.

The minister interacted with the staff at the office to understand the administrative issues faced by them. He also inspected various reports and pension tracking mechanisms to understand the reason for pendencies.

Gahlot issued directions to enable digitisation of documents at the earliest so that proper records of all the past and existing beneficiaries are available, the statement said.

He also directed the staff to ensure a proper data management system and to make provisions for multiple leaselines to ensure backup internet connections.

He asked senior officials to ensure that all WCD offices have proper waiting spaces and signages so that people do not face any difficulty.

''Today's surprise inspection threw light on certain issues like internet connectivity and the lack of waiting areas for the public which can and will be readily addressed.

''Any scheme dealing with women in distress is extremely sensitive and we as a government understand that the right behavioural approach and a kind heart go a long way in reinforcing the trust a citizen has in their government,'' Gahlot said.

The New Delhi office covers three Assembly constituencies -- New Delhi, Jangpura and Kasturba Nagar. The office deals with three major financial assistance schemes -- Delhi Pension Scheme to Women in Distress, Financial Assistance to Poor Widows for marriage of their daughters and orphaned girls, and Ladli Scheme.

