Left Menu

Labourer, his 5 team members find diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP mine

A labourer and his five associates have found a 6.26 carat diamond during digging work in a mine in Madhya Pradeshs Panna district, an official said on Thursday.The precious stone may fetch around Rs 30 lakh in auction, according to experts.

PTI | Panna | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:04 IST
Labourer, his 5 team members find diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP mine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A laborer and his five associates have found a 6.26-carat diamond during digging work in a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, an official said on Thursday.

The precious stone may fetch around Rs 30 lakh in the auction, according to experts. The laborer, Sunil Kumar, is hopeful that it will reduce their financial hardship.

Kumar and his five associates found the 6.26-carat gem in a leased mine here on Wednesday, Panna diamond officer Anupam Singh said.

As per rules, they deposited the diamond with the mining office, which regularly auctions such precious stones.

After deducting 12 percent royalty from the auctioned amount, the rest will be paid to these laborers, the official said.

Jubilant after finding the fine quality diamond, Kumar told PTI that had been worried about his children's future because of the family's poor financial condition. ''The proceeds from the diamond auction will help improve our financial condition,'' he said. ''Around 20 days back, I had taken a 10 square meter land on lease in Jaruapar area along with my associates to find a diamond. Luck smiled on us and we found a precious stone while digging," he added.

The Panna district, located in the Bundelkhand region, is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats.

Several poor laborers engaged in the mining work have found precious stones in mines here in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022