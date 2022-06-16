Left Menu

Dead star caught syphoning off debris from shattered objects in planetary system

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:43 IST
Dead star caught syphoning off debris from shattered objects in planetary system
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, J. Olmsted (STScI)

Using archival data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have, for the first time, observed a white dwarf star syphoning off debris from shattered objects in a planetary system.

For the unversed, a white dwarf is what Sun-like stars become after they have exhausted their nuclear fuel. According to NASA, white dwarfs are common objects in the cosmos - roughly 98% of all the stars in the universe will ultimately end up as white dwarfs, including our Sun.

The latest findings are based on analysing material captured by the atmosphere of the nearby white dwarf star G238-44 and can help describe the violent nature of evolved planetary systems and the composition of its disintegrating bodies.

In this study, the estimated total mass eventually gobbled up by the dead star may be no more than the mass of an asteroid or small moon. While the presence of at least two objects that the white dwarf is consuming is not directly measured, it's likely one is metal-rich like an asteroid and another is an icy body similar to what's found at the fringe of our solar system in the Kuiper belt, NASA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Astronomers measured the presence of nitrogen, oxygen, magnesium, silicon, iron and other elements. The detection of unexpectedly high nitrogen abundances led the team to conclude the presence of icy bodies.

"The abundances of the elements we see on this white dwarf appear to require both a rocky and a volatile-rich parent body – the first example we've found among studies of hundreds of white dwarfs," said Benjamin Zuckerman, UCLA professor and co-author.

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022