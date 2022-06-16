Left Menu

The course gave an opportunity to students from across the country to gain an exposure about various aspects of ornithology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:05 IST
GSDP Certificate Course in Bird Identification and Basic Ornithology conducted
In the current financial year, i.e. 2022-2023, WWF ENVIS RP has conducted four batches of the GSDP Certificate Course in "Bird Identification and Basic Ornithology".
Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), in line with the Skill India Mission of the Prime Minister, has taken forward the initiative for skill development in the environment and forest sector to enable India's youth to get gainful employment under the Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP). The programme endeavors to develop green skilled workers having technical knowledge and commitment to sustainable development for the attainment of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), National Biodiversity Targets (NBTs), as well as Waste Management Rules (2016).

In the current financial year, i.e. 2022-2023, WWF ENVIS RP has conducted four batches of the GSDP Certificate Course in "Bird Identification and Basic Ornithology". The course gave an opportunity to students from across the country to gain exposure about various aspects of ornithology. 30% of the students who attended the courses have been already placed in relevant sectors. The course is free of cost and fully funded by MoEF&CC.

(With Inputs from PIB)

