GHMC forms teams to address rain-related issues during rainy season in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has formed 'monsoon emergency teams' in the city to address people's problems arising due to water-logging and inundation during the monsoon season, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has said.

She said 168 monsoon emergency teams have been constituted to work within GHMC limits and they would work from June to October. Steps would be taken to prevent any loss of human life and also property during heavy rains, a GHMC release said on Wednesday.

The GHMC would work in coordination with electricity and other departments, it said.

Hyderabad had faced major rain fury in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

