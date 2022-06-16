KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

Kolkata, June 16: (All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil Rs.3000.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard oil Rs.2450.00-Rs.2550.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil Refined Rs.2750.00-Rs.2850.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Refined Soyabean Oil Rs.15,500.00 Per Quintal Refined Ricebran Oil Rs.14,000.00 Per Quintal Refined Palmolene Rs.14,800.00 Per Quintal Mustard Seed(Old) Rs.6500.00-Rs.6700.00 Per Quintal Vanaspati Rs.2350.00-Rs.2550.00 Per 15 Kg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)