Left Menu

KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:57 IST
KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata, June 16: (All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil Rs.3000.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard oil Rs.2450.00-Rs.2550.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil Refined Rs.2750.00-Rs.2850.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Refined Soyabean Oil Rs.15,500.00 Per Quintal Refined Ricebran Oil Rs.14,000.00 Per Quintal Refined Palmolene Rs.14,800.00 Per Quintal Mustard Seed(Old) Rs.6500.00-Rs.6700.00 Per Quintal Vanaspati Rs.2350.00-Rs.2550.00 Per 15 Kg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022