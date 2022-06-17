Left Menu

12 fishermen rescued off Odisha coast

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 17-06-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least 12 fishermen stranded in the sea for over 12 hours were rescued by the Coast Guard and Odisha Police on Friday.

However, one crew member of the vessel they were in is still missing and a search operation is underway, said Inspector Srikant Barik of Talchua Marine Police Station in Kendrapara district.

The fishing vessel got drifted after it developed a technical snag on Thursday evening, following which an SOS was sent. As the sea was rough, the vessel failed to negotiate the windy conditions, the officer said.

The vessel with its crew members was towed back safely to the fishing harbour in Kendrapara district, Barik added.

