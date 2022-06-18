ZPM accuses MNF of entrusting party units to select beneficiaries of SEDP

Mizoram's main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has accused the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) of entrusting its local units with the selection of beneficiaries for the state government's flagship programme - Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP).

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here on Friday, the ZPM youth wing president Malsawmzuala Ralte alleged that application forms for assistance under the SEDP are being issued from MNF party offices.

''It is to our shock that some MNF units are issuing application forms for assistance under the SEDP. The SEDP programme is the state government's flagship programme and it does not belong to the MNF party alone but to people irrespective of party affiliation,'' Ralte said.

A senior MNF leader denied the allegations and said that no MNF party unit was entrusted with the selection process.

He said that the government has set up a selection committee at district, constituency, village and local levels irrespective of party affiliation.

If an MNF party worker is included among members of a selection committee, that does not mean that the selection process is monitored by the MNF party alone, he said.

The SEDP is the flagship programme of the ruling Mizo National Front, which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through exploration and judicious use of resources and maintaining equality and equity among the citizens.

Under this policy, the government is planning to provide monetary assistance to the tune of not less than Rs 3 lakh to beneficiaries to start projects (trades) of their choice for sustainable development and the economic uplift of household families.

At least 60,000 beneficiaries would be selected to receive assistance under the state's flagship programme-Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) in the first phase.

Each household beneficiary will be provided Rs 50,000 for their economic startup in the first phase.

