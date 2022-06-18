Left Menu

Sister and brother stabbed to death, mother critical

A 17-year-old girl and her teenage younger brother were stabbed to death while their mother was found with serious stab injuries at their house in Pandra locality here, police said on Saturday. Their mother, identified as Chanda Singh 40, has been admitted to Ranchis Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences RIMS and her condition is stated to be critical, the statement said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-06-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 10:34 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl and her teenage younger brother were stabbed to death while their mother was found with serious stab injuries at their house in Pandra locality here, police said on Saturday. The incident reportedly took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Janak Nagar under Pandra police station area of Ranchi district. A knife has been found at the place of occurrence, police said.

The deceased girl was identified as Shweta Singh and her brother as Pravin Kumar Singh (14), a police statement said. Their mother, identified as Chanda Singh (40), has been admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and her condition is stated to be critical, the statement said. Chanda's husband Sanjeev Kumar Singh works out of the country.

Ranchi city SP Anshuman Kumar told PTI that the accused is being identified. ''A team from the forensic science laboratory is working on the spot... Prima facie it seemed related to the relationship between the girl and the accused. We are, however, probing other angles too,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

