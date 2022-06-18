Study reveals plastic pollution in ocean may serve as source for antibiotics

Left Menu

According to a new study, plastic pollution may serve as a source for novel antibiotics in oceans.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 16:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
According to a new study, plastic pollution may serve as a source for novel antibiotics in oceans. The study was published in the journal, 'American Society for Microbiology'.

Scientists estimate between 5 and 13 million metric tons of plastic pollution enter the oceans each year, ranging from large floating debris to microplastics onto which microbes can form entire ecosystems. Plastic debris is rich in biomass, and therefore could be a good candidate for antibiotic production which tends to occur in highly competitive natural environments. To explore the potential of the plastisphere to be a source of novel antibiotics, the researchers modified the Tiny Earth citizen science approach (developed by Dr Jo Handelsman) to marine conditions.

The researchers incubated high and low-density polyethene plastic (the type commonly seen in grocery bags) in the water near Scripps Pier in La Jolla, Calif. for 90 days. The researchers isolated 5 antibiotic-producing bacteria from ocean plastic, including strains of Bacillus, Phaeobacter and Vibrio. They tested the bacterial isolates against a variety of Gram-positive and negative targets, finding the isolates to be effective against commonly used bacteria as well as 2 antibiotic-resistant strains.

"Considering the current antibiotic crisis and the rise of superbugs, it is essential to look for alternative sources of novel antibiotics," said study lead author Andrea Price of National University."We hope to expand this project and further characterize the microbes and the antibiotics they produce," Andrea concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

