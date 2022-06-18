Left Menu

Runaway Mumbai builder held for duping flat buyers of over Rs 12 crore

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Mumbai police arrested a 59-year-old builder for allegedly duping 30 flat buyers of over Rs 12 crore by not giving them possession of flats booked by them, an official said on Saturday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police arrested a 59-year-old builder for allegedly duping 30 flat buyers of over Rs 12 crore by not giving them possession of flats booked by them, an official said on Saturday. Notably, the accused builder, Jayesh Shah, had been arrested in 2021 as well for a similar crime, a crime branch official said. Shah was arrested from his suburban Kandivali office on charges of cheating, forgery, breach of trust and under the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats (Regulation of the Promotion, Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act on Friday. He was remanded to police custody till June 27. Police suspect that Shah had cheated more than 100 buyers who had booked flats in his Oshiwara-based project in 2012. Last year, he was arrested from Arthur Road jail after one Avadh Shah and four others lodged an FIR against him. The fresh FIR was lodged by 30 people who had paid Rs 12.41 crore to Shah to purchase flats but were never given the possession, the official said.

