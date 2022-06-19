Fire breaks out in Mumbai building

Fire broke out in a residential building in north Mumbai, a civic official said on Sunday.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight in a 16 storey building in Borivli East suburb, the official said. It was extinguished around 4.30 am.

Nobody was injured in the incident, the official said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

