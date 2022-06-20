Left Menu

Moderate to heavy rainfall at several places in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Moderate to heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions, during the last 24 hours, Met officials said on Monday. Phulera in Jaipur received the highest 82 mm rainfall in the state, they said, adding that Sambhar (Jaipur) recorded 70 mm while Baran and Makrana (Nagaur) received 68 mm and 76 mm rainfall, respectively.

The department has predicted heavy rains at some places in the state on Monday.

Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at one or two places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota and Bikaner divisions, it said.

Rain activities will reduce in the state from June 22, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

