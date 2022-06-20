Have informed Centre about BSF atrocities on people living in bordering areas: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she has informed the Centre about BSF's ''atrocities'' on common people in bordering areas, following the enhancement of its jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km.

''I am well aware of the problems that the residents in the bordering areas are facing due to BSF. I have informed the Centre about it," she said, replying to a question by TMC MLA Idris Ali.

The central government had last year amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

The West Bengal assembly had last November passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction, dubbing the step as an ''attack'' on the country's federal structure as law and order is a state subject.

During the question hour session, Banerjee also spoke about the work undertaken by the TMC government for developing infrastructure in the state.

''Earlier, there was 12,000 km of road in the state. After we came to power, we stretched it to 85,000 km. We have built bridges at Namkhana in Sunderbans. We want to build a bridge at Gangasagar, too. It will incur an expenditure of around 10,000 crores. We are in talks with ADB (Asian Development Bank), World Bank and NITI Aayog,'' she added.

