2 DDA assistant engineers suspended for shortcomings in residential project for poor

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) suspended its two assistant engineers after it was found during a visit by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to multi-storey flats for jhuggi dwellers at Kalkaji Extension earlier this month that the work was substandard and incomplete, official sources said on Monday.

They said disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against the erring engineers.

''Whereas disciplinary proceeding against Ramiz Raza, Assistant Engineer (Electrical), is contemplated. Now, therefore, the undersigned...hereby places the said Ramiz Raza under suspension with immediate effect, i.e. 17-6-2022. It is further ordered that during the period this order shall remain in force, the said Ramiz Raza shall not leave the headquarters, i.e. New Delhi, without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority,'' Dharmesh Chandra Goel, Engineer Member, DDA, said in an order.

An identical suspension order was issued against Assistant Engineer (Civil) Prashant Shah.

Official sources said that the action against the erring engineers was taken after Saxena's visit to the site.

''Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against DDA engineers after the LG visited the flats constructed for Economically Weaker Section people at Kalkaji Extension and found the work was not up to the standard and was incomplete,'' an official source told PTI.

The LG had visited the under-construction project site on June 10.

''Inspected the newly constructed multi-storey flats for Jhuggi Dwellers at Kalkaji Extn, under the in-situ rehabilitation scheme of Flagship #PMAY. Directed officials to complete the final finishing works at the earliest,'' the LG had said in a tweet after the visit.

Sources said that the LG had directed the DDA vice chairman on June 11 to proceed against the officers concerned after he found that fixtures and fittings in the EWS flats were either missing or had not been installed.

With his office following up on the directions consistently, proceedings were initiated on June 13. Thereafter, a preliminary enquiry was conducted and its report was submitted on June 17, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)