Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

This new image using data from European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA missions shows our galactic neighbour, the Andromeda galaxy or M31, in far-infrared and radio wavelengths of light.

Andromeda lies over 2 million light-years away from us and is an easily observed feature in the night sky. Sharing the image, the agencies said that some of the hydrogen gas (red) that traces the edge of Andromeda's disc was pulled in from intergalactic space, and some was torn away from galaxies that merged with Andromeda far in the past.

The new observations were made possible through the work of ESA's retired Herschel Space Observatory. Designed to study some of the coldest and darkest regions of the universe using infrared light, the space-based telescope was decommissioned in April 2013 when it ran out of liquid coolant.

This image also combines data from ESA's retired Planck observatory as well as NASA's Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS), the first space telescope to detect infrared light, and Cosmic Background Explorer (COBE), which operated from 1989 to 1993 and studied the cosmic microwave background.