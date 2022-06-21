Left Menu

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 17:03 IST
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?
Image Credit: Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory

NASA's Terra satellite recently captured a lone cloud drifting over the Caspian Sea, the planet's largest inland body of water, that stands out from other clouds hovering over the sea. The NASA Earth Observatory team describes this cloud as 'more peculiar than most'.

Captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Terra satellite on May 28, the cloud had well-defined edges resembling something from a cartoon.

The cloud is a small stratocumulus, said Bastiaan van Diedenhoven, an atmospheric scientist at SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research. The cloud type is puffy like a cumulus (heap/pile) cloud, but the "heaps" in a stratocumulus cloud are clumped together, forming a widespread horizontal cloud layer. The stratocumulus captured by the NASA satellite formed a layer spanning about 100 kilometers (60 miles) and the cloud was probably hovering at an altitude of about 1,500 meters (5,000 feet).

The image was pictured in the late morning when the cloud was poised over the central Caspian. By the afternoon it had drifted toward the northwest and hugged the coast of Makhachkala in Russia, along a low-lying plain near the foothills of the Caucasus Mountains.

"The cloud could have formed when warm, dry air - possibly from the Balkans - encountered colder, moist air over the Caspian sea. It then drifted across the sea and dissipated when it reached land," according to van Diedenhoven.

Terra is NASA's flagship Earth-observing satellite and its mission is to understand how Earth is changing and to identify the consequences for life on Earth. The five sensors onboard the satellite make simultaneous observations, with MODIS tracking a wider array of the earth's vital signs than any other Terra sensor.

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022