New Delhi Municipal Council organises yoga day events at 75 locations

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised events at 75 locations here on Tuesday on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. The main event was organized at Charkha Park in Connaught Place where Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena along with NDMC chairperson Bhupinder Singh Bhalla and vice chairperson Satish Upadhyay performed the common yoga protocol. Besides Connaught place, the NDMC organised yoga day events at Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden, Singapore Park, Sanjay Jheel, Commonwealth Park and many other locations in the capital.

Events were organised at 45 NDMC Schools and several other locations like parks, gardens, working women hostels and Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs).

The NDMC collaborated with Art of Living at Nehru Park, Gayatri Pariwar at Talkatora Garden and Patanjali at Lodhi Garden for yoga day performances. The live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from Mysuru in Karnataka on LED screens was also arranged at five venues.

In order to facilitate participation in the yoga day celebrations, the NDMC made necessary arrangements of civic and basic amenities, including potable water, mobile toilets, ambulance and first-aid desk along with providing mats and T-shirts.

Around staff manpower under the supervision of 100 nodal officers were deployed by the NDMC at all locations where more than 20,000 participants performed common protocol of yoga.

