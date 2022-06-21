Left Menu

Floods, landslides wreak havoc in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills

Roads were blocked, bridges washed away, mobile connectivity snapped and power supply disrupted as flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Meghalayas South Garo Hills district, affecting around 40,000 people, officials said on Tuesday.The district, which borders Bangladesh, is cut-off for the last four days with the arterial National Highway-62 affected in several places, they said.The district witnessed multiple landslides over the past few days amid incessant rainfalls.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 21-06-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 22:22 IST
Floods, landslides wreak havoc in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Roads were blocked, bridges washed away, mobile connectivity snapped and power supply disrupted as flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district, affecting around 40,000 people, officials said on Tuesday.

The district, which borders Bangladesh, is cut-off for the last four days with the arterial National Highway-62 affected in several places, they said.

The district witnessed multiple landslides over the past few days amid incessant rainfalls. At least six bridges, including suspension and wooden bridges, have been washed away, they said.

Mobile connectivity has also been affected in the district, snapping communication. Power supply has been disrupted in Baghmara town, Karukol, Rongsa Awe, Siju, Rongara, Gasuapara and Chokpot, among others.

So far, eight people have been killed in landslides in Bolsalgre, Siju and Rongsa Awe. Two people are still missing from Rongsa Awe, officials said.

Among the deceased is a four-year-old child, they said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said he will travel to the affected areas on Wednesday to meet the families who lost their kin.

Sangma has to take a boat and then trek at least 6 km to reach Siju and Rongsa Awe, officials said.

The families who lost their members would be given Rs 4 lakh each during the visit of the chief minister, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022