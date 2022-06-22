Left Menu

Afghanistan quake kills at least 130

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 22-06-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 10:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 that rocked Afghanistan has killed at least 130 people in the country's east, disaster management officials said on Wednesday.

The majority of confirmed deaths were in the province of Paktika, where 100 people were killed and 250 injured, said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the head of the Taliban administration's disaster management authority.

Deaths were also reported in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost, he added, as authorities check for further casualties.

