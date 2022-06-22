Left Menu

Delhi govt likely to extend by 6 months rebate on circle rate of land, immovable property

While posh areas fall under the A category, the least developed areas come under the H category.Under the governments rebate scheme, the existing circle rate of land in A category areas has gone down from Rs 7.74 lakh per square metre to Rs 6.19 lakh, the officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:16 IST
Delhi govt likely to extend by 6 months rebate on circle rate of land, immovable property
Representative image Image Credit: "In order to have an amiable and teaching-learning conducive environment in the school, it is indispensable that they must be free from bullying and ragging. There must be a respectful relationship among students, school administration and families," an official order. (Wikimedia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is likely to extend the rebate of 20 per cent on circle rate of land and immovable property for another six months to boost the real estate sector in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

The rebate scheme was launched in February 2021 to revive the economy and help people hit by the impact of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. It was extended till June 30 by the government in December last year.

''We have been asked by the revenue minister to analyse all the factors and impact of the scheme and advise if it can be extended further,'' said a senior revenue department officer.

He said that according to available information, the scheme has helped spur the number of land and movable property transactions and collect higher revenues despite the reduced circle rate.

According to revenue department officials, properties in Delhi are divided into eight categories from 'A' to 'H'. While posh areas fall under the 'A' category, the least developed areas come under the 'H' category.

Under the government's rebate scheme, the existing circle rate of land in 'A' category areas has gone down from Rs 7.74 lakh per square metre to Rs 6.19 lakh, the officials said. In 'H' category areas, the circle rate was reduced from Rs 23,280 to Rs 18,624 per square metre, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022