UN chief saddened by tragic loss of life in Afghan quake

Expressing sadness over the tragic loss of life due to the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for solidarity from the international community to help families in the country which was already reeling from the impact of years of conflict, economic hardship, and hunger.

A powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 others in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades.

''I was saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life caused by the earthquake which struck Afghanistan earlier today local time near the city of Khost. Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed and injured, and this tragic toll might continue to rise," Guterres said.

''We count on the international community to help support the hundreds of families hit by this latest disaster. Now is the time for solidarity," he said.

Guterres said his heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan who are already reeling from the impact of years of conflict, economic hardship, and hunger.

Conveying his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, Guterres said the United Nations in Afghanistan is fully mobilised. ''Our teams are already on the ground assessing the needs and providing initial support.'' PTI YAS PY PY PY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)