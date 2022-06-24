Egypt's sugar reserves sufficient for more than 6 months -official

Egypt has sugar reserves sufficient for more than six months, an official told Reuters on Thursday.

Mostafa Abdel Gawad, head of the Sugar Crops Council, said that the expected production of sugar during 2022 will be at 2.8 million tonnes, down from 3 million tonnes in 2021.

