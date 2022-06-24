Left Menu

J&K administration sacks 9 govt employees over corruption charges

All the employees have been sacked under 2262 Article of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations which allows the administration to retire government employees at any time after completing 22 years of service or attaining the age of 48 years, an official said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:58 IST
J&K administration sacks 9 govt employees over corruption charges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday sacked nine government employees, including five officers, on corruption charges. All the employees have been sacked under 226(2) Article of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations which allows the administration to retire government employees at any time after completing 22 years of service or attaining the age of 48 years, an official said. They all belonged to the housing and urban development department.

''The charges against the sacked officials were confirmed by the departmental committees and upheld by the designated review committee under Article 226(2), including misappropriation of funds, falsification of records and raising fake bills and allowing illegal constructions, and making illegal appointments,'' the official said.

According to the official, most of the officials have faced a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and were also suspended by the government. Those sacked include senior building officer Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Mehraj-Uddin- Buja, Executive officer Municipal council Anantnag, Ghulam Mohiuddin Malik, Assistant Sanitation officer Municipal Committee Shopian, Shabir Ahmed Wani, Sanitary Supervisor MC Doda, Zakir Ali, Head Assistant MC Banihal, Abdul Latief, Senior Assistant MC Doda, Sukesh Kumar, Incharge secretary Urban Local bodies Kashmir, Gowhar Ali Tugoo, Secretary Urban Local Bodies Kashmir, Shagufta Fazil and Electrician MC Reasi, Thakur Dass, the official said.

As per the official, a majority of them have been involved in cases of corruption, illegal appointments, and embezzlement. Article 226(2) is essentially invoked to remove dead wood from the government services under which the employees can be retired after being given three months' notice or three months of pay and allowance instead of the notice, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022