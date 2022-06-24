Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 21:04 IST
EU releases 2 million euros to support flood victims in Bangladesh, India
The European Commission has released 2 million euros in funding for emergency relief assistance to those affected by the current floods in India and Bangladesh.

The support will benefit affected and displaced people in the worst hit regions of the two neighbouring countries and be channelled through the EU's humanitarian aid partners on the ground, a European Union statement said.

On this occasion, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, said, ''The severe monsoon and flooding in Bangladesh and India has left behind a trail of destruction. ''With many people having lost their family members, homes, belongings and sources of livelihoods, the humanitarian situation is grave and expected to worsen in the upcoming days.'' ''This is why the EU has released 2 million euros in emergency funding to ensure our partners on the ground can provide support to those most in need,'' he said.

For Bangladesh, the EU has released 1.2 million euros in humanitarian aid funding to people affected by the flooding in the north-east and northern regions of the country.

The floods this year are considered worse than those experienced in 1998 and 2004. For India, the EU provides euros 800,000 in emergency assistance with a focus to support people in the most flood affected areas of the Assam state, the statement said.

