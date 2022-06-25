Two dead, several wounded in Norway nightclub shooting, police say
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 05:34 IST
Two people were killed and several severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday.
A suspect was apprehended nearby, police added. "Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement