Two dead, several wounded in Norway nightclub shooting, police say

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 05:34 IST
Two people were killed and several severely wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said early on Saturday.

A suspect was apprehended nearby, police added. "Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

