Iran's southern Gulf waters hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake with a 5.6 magnitude struck in Iran’s southern Gulf waters early Saturday morning, state TV reported. Officials told state TV that there had been some 100 quakes and aftershocks over the past 10 days in the same region. Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 10:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake with a 5.6 magnitude struck in Iran's southern Gulf waters early Saturday morning, state TV reported. There were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

The quake occurred between the port of Charak and the island of Kish at a depth of 22 km (13.6 miles), it said. Officials told state TV that there had been some 100 quakes and aftershocks over the past 10 days in the same region.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

