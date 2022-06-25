Left Menu

Maha: Cattle crushed to death by speeding vehicles on highway

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-06-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 13:04 IST
Maha: Cattle crushed to death by speeding vehicles on highway
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Four cows and a calf were crushed to death by unidentified vehicles on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Vivalvede village in Dahanu taluka of the district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official from the district rural police said.

At least four cows and a calf died on the spot after being knocked down by speeding vehicles on the highway, he said.

The local police were alerted, following which the carcasses were removed, and the road was cleared for traffic, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022