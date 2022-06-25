Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Are you a morning person? If yes, don't miss this rare planetary conjunction which is currently underway in the morning sky. You can watch the gathering of five planets - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn - in order of their distance from the Sun with naked eyes before sunrise.

Additionally, the waning crescent Moon has also joined the crowd, passing near the planets Saturn on June 18, Jupiter on June 21, Mars on June 22 and 23, Venus on June 26, and Mercury on June 27, 2022.

According to NASA, on Sunday, June 26, Venus will appear about 5 degrees to the right of the thin, waning crescent moon. On Monday, June 27, Mercury will rise above the east-northeastern horizon about 4 degrees to the lower right of the waning Moon, just as morning twilight begins at 4:31 a.m. EDT. Watch this pair low on the horizon before the sky becomes too bright with the dawn.

A parade of planets is underway, and for the next two days, the crescent Moon will join the crowd.Where are you watching from? Share your planetary alignment photos with us—bonus points if the weather is good: https://t.co/9iX86VJF7K pic.twitter.com/eNFK1SOdBU — NASA (@NASA) June 23, 2022

Over the next few months, Saturn, Mars, Jupiter, and Venus will appear increasingly spread out across the morning sky, with Venus and Saturn making their exits as morning objects for most observers by September.