Left Menu

Maha: Trekker who went missing near Sinhgad Fort found dead 150 feet below

A 27-year-old man who had gone missing near Sinhgad Fort on Saturday morning while trekking was found dead under the rocks some 150 feet below the structure, an official said on Sunday.Hemang Gala may have fallen due to a rockslide while trekking near Kalyan Darwaza, a forest official said, adding that his body, which was found in the early hours of the day, had multiple injuries.There was a trekking event involving 300 persons at the fort.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-06-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 16:15 IST
Maha: Trekker who went missing near Sinhgad Fort found dead 150 feet below
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man who had gone missing near Sinhgad Fort on Saturday morning while trekking was found dead under the rocks some 150 feet below the structure, an official said on Sunday.

Hemang Gala may have fallen due to a rockslide while trekking near Kalyan Darwaza, a forest official said, adding that his body, which was found in the early hours of the day, had multiple injuries.

''There was a trekking event involving 300 persons at the fort. Fellow trekkers came to know that one from the group had gone missing at 5 pm when the activity was over. Gala's parents had also filed a missing complaint after which a search operation started,'' said forest official Balasaheb Latke.

''Using searchlights, forest officials and local residents Tanaji Bhosale and Ramesh Khamkar climbed down and found Gala's body under big rocks,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022