Missiles kill one person and hit strategic bridge near Ukraine's Cherkasy - officials

Russian missiles struck near the central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy on Sunday, killing one person and hitting a bridge that helps connect western regions with eastern battle zones, Ukrainian officials said.

Cherkasy has been largely untouched by bombardment since the war started in February, but Russia has stepped up missile attacks across Ukraine this weekend. "Today, the enemy launched missile attacks on the Cherkasy region. There are 2 strikes near the regional center. One dead and five wounded. Infrastructure damaged," said regional governor Ihor Taburets on the Telegram app.

He did not provide further details, but a presidential adviser told Reuters one of the missiles targeted a bridge across the Dnipro river. "They are trying to limit the transfer of our reserves and western weapons to the east," adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a message.

"It means that these kinds of transfers are going well and causing them major issues." He did not say how damaged the bridge was. Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

