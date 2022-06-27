Left Menu

Maha: Man killed in tiger attack, leopard found dead in Gadchiroli

Preliminary probe has revealed tiger CT1 may have caused the death, he added.Meanwhile, a leopard was found dead on Sunday morning in compartment number 171 in Jhulpi forest range.It had serious injuries and may have been killed in a fight with a tiger.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:41 IST
Maha: Man killed in tiger attack, leopard found dead in Gadchiroli
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, while the carcass of a leopard, which may have died in a fight with a big cat, was also found in another part of the district, officials said on Monday.

The body of Kishor Mamidwar (30) was found at 9am on Sunday in compartment number 6 in Porla Beat in Wadsa forest division, an official said.

''He had gone to collect flowers when he was attacked by a tiger. His kin has been given Rs 30,000 as compensation and further amounts will be disbursed on completion of more formalities,'' he said.

''Forest teams are at the spot and villagers living near the forests have been instructed accordingly. Preliminary probe has revealed tiger CT1 may have caused the death,'' he added.

Meanwhile, a leopard was found dead on Sunday morning in compartment number 171 in Jhulpi forest range.

''It had serious injuries and may have been killed in a fight with a tiger. We suspect the tiger is also injured. Villagers have been asked not to venture into the forests,'' another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022