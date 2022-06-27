Russian missile attack causes deaths in central Ukrainian city - mayor

A Russian missile strike hit a "very crowded" place in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, causing deaths and injuries, city mayor Vitaliy Meletskiy said on Facebook.

He said he was at the scene but did not say what had been hit and how many people had been killed or wounded. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)