Sultry weather in Delhi; relief ahead

Delhi reeled under sultry conditions on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 40.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD.Humidity levels oscillated between 46 and 72 per cent, it said.As per the weather office, Tuesday is likely to be cloudy and the mercury is expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.Weather experts have said Delhi would receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:36 IST
Delhi reeled under sultry conditions on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 40.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity levels oscillated between 46 and 72 per cent, it said.

As per the weather office, Tuesday is likely to be cloudy and the mercury is expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts have said Delhi would receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29. The monsoon's arrival in the national capital is likely to be declared on June 30 or July 1.

The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of moderate rainfall, thundershowers and gusty winds in the city on Thursday.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, Delhi has received just 24.5 mm rainfall against a normal of 59.5 mm. All of it came between June 16 and June 20.

A bountiful monsoon is expected to cover the rain deficit in the first week of July and provide respite from the heat, said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.

