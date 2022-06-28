Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada
- Country:
- India
Mild tremors were felt in many parts of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday morning.
Similar to the earthquake on June 25 that shook parts of the taluk, the tremor measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was felt at around 7.45 am on Tuesday, officials said.
The National Center for Seismology stated that the depth of the earthquake was 5 km.
The residents of Sample, Aranthodu, Peraje, Jalsoor, Ubaradka, Thodikana, and Mittur in Sullia taluk of the district felt the tremors that lasted four seconds.
On June 25, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9.09 and its range was 4.7 km from the epicenter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bengaluru will be developed in planned manner with a long-term vision: Karnataka CM
MLC polls: Voting underway in graduates and teachers constituencies in Karnataka
Karnataka Congress stages protest against ED summons to Gandhis
Karnataka's Aishwarya Babu smashes triple jump NR with stunning performance
Karnataka's Aishwarya B breaks national record in triple jump at National Inter-State Athletics C'ships