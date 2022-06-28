Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-06-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 12:09 IST
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Mild tremors were felt in many parts of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday morning.

Similar to the earthquake on June 25 that shook parts of the taluk, the tremor measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was felt at around 7.45 am on Tuesday, officials said.

The National Center for Seismology stated that the depth of the earthquake was 5 km.

The residents of Sample, Aranthodu, Peraje, Jalsoor, Ubaradka, Thodikana, and Mittur in Sullia taluk of the district felt the tremors that lasted four seconds.

On June 25, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9.09 and its range was 4.7 km from the epicenter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

