Left Menu

U.S. to provide nearly $55 mln more humanitarian aid for Afghanistan -Blinken

The United States will provide nearly $55 million in immediate aid for Afghanistan in response to an earthquake that last week struck a remote southeastern region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday. At least 1,000 people died, more than 3,000 others were injured and 10,000 homes destroyed by the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the area near the country's border with Pakistan on June 22.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:21 IST
U.S. to provide nearly $55 mln more humanitarian aid for Afghanistan -Blinken
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will provide nearly $55 million in immediate aid for Afghanistan in response to an earthquake that last week struck a remote southeastern region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday.

At least 1,000 people died, more than 3,000 others were injured and 10,000 homes destroyed by the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the area near the country's border with Pakistan on June 22. The new U.S. assistance will be used to supply relief to people impacted by the disaster in the form of cooking ware, jerry cans for water, blankets, clothing and other items, including hygienic supplies to prevent a waterborne disease outbreak, Blinken said in a statement.

The earthquake, he said, "intensified the ongoing humanitarian crisis the Afghan people have endured for too long." The new aid brings to more than $774 million the amount of U.S. humanitarian assistance provided for Afghanistan since last year, when the Taliban seized power as the last U.S.-led troops withdrew after 20 years of war with the hardline Islamists.

The pullout and cutoffs by the United States and other funders of direct assistance on which the impoverished nation depended worsened financial and humanitarian crises that have seen the economy collapse and millions endure food shortages. Since the earthquake, aftershocks have hit the stricken region, leaving partially damaged homes uninhabitable and the area unsafe for survivors, according to a senior Afghan official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022