16 killed in lightning strikes, thunderstorm in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:07 IST
Representative Image
Sixteen people were killed in lightning strikes and thunderstorms across Bihar on Tuesday, as per an official statement.

Four people died in East Champaran district, three people each were killed in Bhojpur and Saran, two people each in West Champaran and Araraia, and one person each in Banka and Muzaffarpur, it said.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each victim.

In the statement, he also appealed to the people to take precautions during inclement weather and follow the directions issued by the Disaster Management Department.

''Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather,'' he said.

On June 20, 17 people died in lightning strikes across the state.

