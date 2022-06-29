Former F1 driver Chandhok hosts session on sustainable motorsport in UK parliament
It was an opportunity for a panel of leading Motorsport people to show the MPs and cabinet ministers how Motorsport can lead the way for the development and innovation of new technologies for a sustainable future. Chandhok and Narain Karthikeyan are only the two Indians who have competed in Formula 1.Chandhok is now a familiar figure in the Formula 1 paddock and travels for most of the races in a calendar year as a commentator.
Formula 1 driver-turned pundit Karun Chandhok was a part of a distinguished panel that was invited by the UK parliament to speak on how motorsport can contribute to a sustainable future.
The Indian hosted the session in the speaker's chamber in the House of Lords on Monday.
Besides Chandhok, the panel included F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, Motorsport UK Chair David Richards, Mercedes F1 CTO James Allison and Zero Petroleum founder Paddy Lowe, who is also a renowned motor racing engineer. Chandhok, who is based in the UK, is also on the board of Motorsport UK. ''It was a real honor to be invited to Parliament by the Speaker of the House, Sir Lyndsay Hoyle,'' Chandhok told PTI. ''It was an opportunity for a panel of leading Motorsport people to show the MP's and cabinet ministers how Motorsport can lead the way for the development and innovation of new technologies for a sustainable future.'' Chandhok and Narain Karthikeyan are only the two Indians who have competed in Formula 1.
