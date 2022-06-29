Left Menu

Former F1 driver Chandhok hosts session on sustainable motorsport in UK parliament

It was an opportunity for a panel of leading Motorsport people to show the MPs and cabinet ministers how Motorsport can lead the way for the development and innovation of new technologies for a sustainable future. Chandhok and Narain Karthikeyan are only the two Indians who have competed in Formula 1.Chandhok is now a familiar figure in the Formula 1 paddock and travels for most of the races in a calendar year as a commentator.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:26 IST
Former F1 driver Chandhok hosts session on sustainable motorsport in UK parliament
Karun Chandhok Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formula 1 driver-turned pundit Karun Chandhok was a part of a distinguished panel that was invited by the UK parliament to speak on how motorsport can contribute to a sustainable future.

The Indian hosted the session in the speaker's chamber in the House of Lords on Monday.

Besides Chandhok, the panel included F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, Motorsport UK Chair David Richards, Mercedes F1 CTO James Allison and Zero Petroleum founder Paddy Lowe, who is also a renowned motor racing engineer. Chandhok, who is based in the UK, is also on the board of Motorsport UK. ''It was a real honor to be invited to Parliament by the Speaker of the House, Sir Lyndsay Hoyle,'' Chandhok told PTI. ''It was an opportunity for a panel of leading Motorsport people to show the MP's and cabinet ministers how Motorsport can lead the way for the development and innovation of new technologies for a sustainable future.'' Chandhok and Narain Karthikeyan are only the two Indians who have competed in Formula 1.

Chandhok is now a familiar figure in the Formula 1 paddock and travels for most of the races in a calendar year as a commentator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022