Tennis-Second seed Kontaveit beaten in Wimbledon second round

Second-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit tumbled out of Wimbledon in the second round on Wednesday, thumped 6-4 6-0 by big-serving German Jule Niemeier, who is making a mark on her first appearance at the Championships.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:50 IST
Second-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit tumbled out of Wimbledon in the second round on Wednesday, thumped 6-4 6-0 by big-serving German Jule Niemeier, who is making a mark on her first appearance at the Championships. The 26-year-old Kontaveit could not counter the German's huge ground strokes and looked progressively more downhearted as she failed to find her range on a sunny No.1 court.

Niemeier, 22, and ranked 97 in the world after injury problems disrupted her early progress, jumped and punched the air after Kontaveit put yet another shot into the net on match point. The Estonian, who has not enjoyed the same success this season as she did at the end of 2021, produced 24 unforced errors in a match lasting under an hour.

