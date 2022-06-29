Mundka fire: Last identified victim cremated by relatives

Over a month since a blaze ripped through a building in Mundka here killing 27 people, Geeta Devi, the victim last to be identified, was cremated by her relatives on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the last rites of Geeta Devi were performed in a crematorium in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

''May the soul of all the 27 deceased in this incident rest in peace. The relatives of Geeta came from Bihar. After the post-mortem, our staff went with them for cremation," Sharma said.

In a picture shared by the police, a policeman is seen helping in the funeral of the deceased.

Mantu Kumar, the brother of Geeta, said that she had joined a company operating from the building just 20 days before the fire incident took place on May 13.

''When we got to know about the incident and that Geeta was missing, we were hoping that she would be alive... However, we gradually lost our hopes as days passed by and we did not get any information about her. After waiting for more than a month, the DNA sample was matched and her body was handed over to us today. We have conducted her last rites and now going back to Bihar...for further rituals.

''We came here three days ago. Geeta used to live here alone. Her husband died from a heart attack in 2019. She did not have a child. Geeta had previously worked at some other company and joined the firm manufacturing CCTV cameras just 20 days before the fire,'' Kumar said.

Geeta used to live in Vikaspuri in west Delhi, he said.

The Forensic Science Lab had initially faced difficulty in confirming her identity due to unsatisfactory results from the blood samples collected from her ''siblings'', but later she was connected with her relatives, who cremated her.

On May 13, at least 27 people were burnt or asphyxiated after a roaring fire engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area. The fire broke out at a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company.

