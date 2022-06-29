Left Menu

NASA's ICESat-2 mission gets green light to continue measuring Earth's heights

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-06-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 22:35 IST
NASA's ICESat-2 mission gets green light to continue measuring Earth's heights
Representative Image. Image Credits: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA's Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite-2 (ICESat-2) mission has received the green light to continue operation after successfully completing its three-year primary mission.

Since its launch in 2018, the ICESat-2 mission has gathered data and inspired research on changing Earth – ranging from ice to tropical beaches, boreal forests to urban areas. The satellite sends 10,000 laser light pulses every second down to Earth. When reflected back to the satellite, those pulses deliver high-precision surface height measurements every 28 inches (70 centimeters) along its orbit. With these trillions of data points, scientists can distinguish more features of Earth's surface, like small lakes and ponds, and track them over time.

Last year, researchers, using ICESat-2, found that the Arctic has lost about a third of its winter sea ice volume since 2003. Two new subglacial lakes were also discovered deep below the surface of Antarctic ice with ICESat-2. These are just a few of the 100+ new findings made with precise height data from the 12 trillion laser measurements collected from the mission.

"Right away, we saw changes in the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, the influence of the ocean eating away at the ice and melting the surface in Greenland. But what has also really stood out is the diversity of scientific fields using ICESat-2. It spans ocean science, hydrology, the cryosphere, the biosphere – I knew there would be a lot of ways of using the data, but I don't think I anticipated how quickly that would happen. I'm looking forward to the tsunami of studies coming," said Alex Gardner, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

NASA's ICESat-2 carries the Advanced Topographic Laser Altimeter System (ATLAS), a laser altimeter that detects individual photons, allowing scientists to measure the elevation of ice sheets, sea ice, forests and more in unprecedented detail.

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022