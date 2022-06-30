Union Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurates PMAY-G model house in Hyderabad

Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurated a PMAY-G 'model house', built with cost-saving, sustainable and eco-friendly materials, at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) here on Thursday.

''Poised to be a contributor in @narendramodi Ji's vision of carbon-neutral India, inaugurated sustainable PMAY-G model house today at @NIRDPR_India built with cost-saving, sustainable and eco-friendly materials like filler slab, fly ash bricks, and mud plaster with prakritik paint,'' he tweeted.

Singh explained various features of the model house, different sustainable housing technologies used in the construction and cost-effectiveness without sacrificing the quality and standards of a pucca house.

He spoke about the 2kw roof-top solar unit connected on-grid with net metering, installed as part of the house, for meeting the lighting and cooking requirements of a family. The house showcases the amenities that can be provided under the convergence of various schemes, including piped drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission, rooftop rainwater harvesting under Jal Sakthi Abhiyan, and a soak pit under Swachh Bharat Mission.

Talking to reporters after the inauguration, Singh said the NIRDPR helps in capacity-building and shares knowledge of technology with various departments in the country.

The Minister said he urged the institution to design low-cost houses for the rural poor.

The cost of the model house designed is Rs 682 per sq ft.

The design of the house would be shared with all the State governments, he said.

The total plinth area of the house is 342 sq ft. It has a single bedroom, toilet, and bathroom, NIRDPR said. The total cost of construction is Rs 2.34 lakh, including labor costs.

