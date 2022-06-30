Southwest monsoon hits UP, IMD predicts more rains in next 48 hrs
- Country:
- India
The much-awaited southwest monsoon hit almost the entire state, with at least 27 districts recording heavy rainfall on Thursday and bringing down the scorching temperatures.
In Lucknow and nearby districts, the rains began in the morning and drizzle continued throughout the day. As per the MeT department forecast, more rains are expected across the state in the next 48 hours.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 2.1 cm rainfall on Thursday till 3 pm, with 73 out of the total 75 districts receiving rainfall.
As per the Zonal Meteorological Centre report of the last 24 hours, Paliakalan in Lakhimpur Kheri recorded the highest rainfall of 14 cm.
Mohammadabad in Ghazipur and Salempur in Deoria recorded 13 cm rainfall each in the same period, followed by 11 cm each in Hardoi, Dhaurhara and Mohammadi in Lakhimpur Kheri, and Nimsar in Sitapur.
Ballia, Varanasi, Meja in Prayagraj, Hata in Kushinagar and Lucknow, each witnessed 5 cm rain.
On the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state authorities have begun preparations to mitigate issues arising from heavy rainfall, including floods, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka govt. circular on Hindi sparks language "imposition" charge, Minister says no such directionBengaluru, Jun 15 (PTI) A Karnataka government circular on selecting students with knowledge of Hindi for a tour of Uttarakhand has sparked a "Hindi imposition" row, with the government clarifying there was no such direction either from the state or the Centre on the matter.
Waste-to-energy plant near Ghazipur landfill site becomes operational
Uttarakhand's debt burden has doubled in five years: Leader of Opposition Arya
AirAsia India to start flights connecting Lucknow with 5 cities from Aug 5
Uttarakhand: Over 21 lakh devotees took Char Dham Yatra so far