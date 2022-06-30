Left Menu

Southwest monsoon hits UP, IMD predicts more rains in next 48 hrs

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The much-awaited southwest monsoon hit almost the entire state, with at least 27 districts recording heavy rainfall on Thursday and bringing down the scorching temperatures.

In Lucknow and nearby districts, the rains began in the morning and drizzle continued throughout the day. As per the MeT department forecast, more rains are expected across the state in the next 48 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 2.1 cm rainfall on Thursday till 3 pm, with 73 out of the total 75 districts receiving rainfall.

As per the Zonal Meteorological Centre report of the last 24 hours, Paliakalan in Lakhimpur Kheri recorded the highest rainfall of 14 cm.

Mohammadabad in Ghazipur and Salempur in Deoria recorded 13 cm rainfall each in the same period, followed by 11 cm each in Hardoi, Dhaurhara and Mohammadi in Lakhimpur Kheri, and Nimsar in Sitapur.

Ballia, Varanasi, Meja in Prayagraj, Hata in Kushinagar and Lucknow, each witnessed 5 cm rain.

On the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state authorities have begun preparations to mitigate issues arising from heavy rainfall, including floods, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

