U.S. emissions ruling a setback in climate fight, U.N. says
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday limiting Washington's authority to reduce carbon emissions from power plants is "a setback in our fight against climate change," United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
"But we also need to remember that an emergency as global in nature as climate change requires a global response, and the actions of a single nation should not and cannot make or break whether we reach our climate objectives," Dujarric said. (Reporting By Michelle Nichols at the United Nations and Kanishka Singh in Washington)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stephane Dujarric
- Washington
- Dujarric
- United Nations
- U.S. Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Kremlin says communication with Washington must continue
Dakota Fanning joins Denzel Washington in 'The Equalizer 3'
Soccer-Capital snub: Washington, D.C., passed over for 2026 World Cup hosting gig
Hundreds attend yoga session in Washington ahead of International Yoga Day
U.S. to say it intends to issue rule on reduction of nicotine levels in cigarettes - Washington Post