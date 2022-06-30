U.S. emissions ruling a setback in climate fight, U.N. says

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday limiting Washington's authority to reduce carbon emissions from power plants is "a setback in our fight against climate change," United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"But we also need to remember that an emergency as global in nature as climate change requires a global response, and the actions of a single nation should not and cannot make or break whether we reach our climate objectives," Dujarric said. (Reporting By Michelle Nichols at the United Nations and Kanishka Singh in Washington)

