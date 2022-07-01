Left Menu

Rajasthan weather: No let-up in downpour, lightning kills 2

There is a strong possibility of monsoon reaching the districts of Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions in the next 48 hours, he said.Light to moderate rain would continue at some places on July 2. However, from July 3, once again rain activities will decrease in western Rajasthan, Sharma said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-07-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rains lashed most parts of Rajasthan on Friday which brought much respite from the mercury. Two people died due to thunder lightning in the Kunwaria police station area of ​​Rajsamand.

Police said Kaluram (27) and Kantilal (38), who took shelter at a tea stall to avoid rain on Kuraj Road, died after thunder and lightning struck the area. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said that in the last 24 hours, heavy rain was recorded at some places in Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Sikar, Alwar, Banra, Kota, Churu, Hanumangarh and Bikaner districts and isolated places received very heavy rain.

He said that during this period, a maximum rainfall of 96 mm was recorded in Khetri, Jhunjhunu in east Rajasthan and 117 mm in Rajgarh, Churu in western Rajasthan.

The official said that during this period, 10 cm rainfall was recorded in Khetri of Jhunjhunu, 9 cm in Pawta of Jaipur, 9 cm in Jhunjhunu, 9 cm in Sikar, 8 cm in Alwar's Kotkasim, 7 cm in Baran, 7 cm in Chomu of Jaipur, 7 cm in Shahpura, 7 cm in Kota's Digod, and 6 cm rainfall was recorded at many other places. He said that till 5.30 pm on Friday evening, 112.6 mm rain was recorded in Ajmer, 79.8 mm in Bhilwara, 41.4 mm in Alwar, 34.8 mm in Kota, 31 mm in Banasthali, 17.8 mm in Jodhpur, 8mm in Sikar, 6.7mm in Jaipur, 6.1 mm in Pilani, 3.4 mm in Sri Ganganagar, 3mm in Churu and 2mm in Bikaner.

On Friday, the monsoon entered in the Bikaner division of western Rajasthan. There is a strong possibility of monsoon reaching the districts of Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions in the next 48 hours, he said.

Light to moderate rain would continue at some places on July 2. However, from July 3, once again rain activities will decrease in western Rajasthan, Sharma said.

